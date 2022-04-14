Dr. Matthew Elder, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Elder, DMD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Elder, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, GA.
Dr. Elder works at
Locations
Elder Dental Group, P. C.2300 PRINCE AVE, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 521-0456
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elder?
Dr Elder is an excellent dentist. He is knowledgeable, caring, and honest. His staff is also skilled. He takes care of you as if you were a member of his family. In fact, he cares for our entire family.
About Dr. Matthew Elder, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669491007
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elder works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.
