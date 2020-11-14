Dr. Matthew Elias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Elias, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Elias, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Elias works at
Locations
-
1
Garden State Pain Control - Jersey City1316 Mercy Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 07304 Directions (231) 739-9461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Elias Dermatology4610 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-0582MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Pembroke Pines2301 N University Dr Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 388-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias?
Dr. Matthew Elias, his assistant Tatum and the entire office staff are fantastic !!! Very professional, warm and friendly and never in a hurry to discuss your medical problem. My appointment scheduling, handled by Jennifer very efficient and correct. I can't say enough about Elias Dermatology.
About Dr. Matthew Elias, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114118163
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elias speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.