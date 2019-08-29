See All Neurologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD

Neurology
4.5 (95)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD

Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Asheville, NC. 

Dr. Engelbrecht works at Asheville Neurology Specialists in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Headache and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Engelbrecht's Office Locations

    Asheville Neurology Specialists
    731 Dogwood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 210-9300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Haywood Regional Medical Center
  • Mission Hospital
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Very thorough. Caring doctor. Listens to his patients.
    Carrie — Aug 29, 2019
    About Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1861406134
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelbrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engelbrecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engelbrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engelbrecht works at Asheville Neurology Specialists in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Engelbrecht’s profile.

    Dr. Engelbrecht has seen patients for Migraine, Headache and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelbrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelbrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelbrecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelbrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelbrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

