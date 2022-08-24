Dr. Matthew Eppley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eppley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Eppley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Eppley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Nadiv Shapira M.d. LLC774 Christiana Rd Ste 202, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-7671
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epply has done extensive surgery on my spine. I almost couldn’t walk. I am now coming around.
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467441766
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
