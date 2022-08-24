Overview of Dr. Matthew Eppley, MD

Dr. Matthew Eppley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Eppley works at Delaware Neurosurgical Group in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.