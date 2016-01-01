Overview of Dr. Matthew Espenshade, DO

Dr. Matthew Espenshade, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Espenshade works at Arlington Group in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Adhesive Capsulitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.