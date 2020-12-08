Dr. Matthew Etheridge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etheridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Etheridge, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Etheridge, DPM
Dr. Matthew Etheridge, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Etheridge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Etheridge's Office Locations
-
1
Nilssen Orthopedics PA825 E Burgess Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 806-2153
-
2
MCC Office (9th Floor)8333 N Davis Hwy Ste 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etheridge?
Visited today, Dec 8, 2020, to have minor surgery on both feet. Felt very comfortable before, during & after the surgery. Dr. Etheridge & his nurse assistant, Martha, did an outstanding job. They both have excellent “bedside manners” & were concerned about my comfort. I have always had great service from Dr. Etheridge & his staff & very highly recommended him.
About Dr. Matthew Etheridge, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1093700494
Education & Certifications
- Atlatna Vamc
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Springhill College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etheridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etheridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etheridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etheridge works at
Dr. Etheridge has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etheridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Etheridge speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Etheridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etheridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etheridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etheridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.