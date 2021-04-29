Dr. Matthew Fabrizio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabrizio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fabrizio, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Fabrizio, MD
Dr. Matthew Fabrizio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Fabrizio's Office Locations
Eye Consultants of Atlanta3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Lawrenceville601 Professional Dr Ste 300, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 323-1041Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fabrizio saved my vision! I have a very advanced case of Glaucoma Eye Disease. Dr. Fabrizio performed glaucoma surgery and treatment with great professionalism. Excellent results and terrific staff. Many thanks! Elizabeth Moses
About Dr. Matthew Fabrizio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316128184
Education & Certifications
- Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabrizio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabrizio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabrizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabrizio has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabrizio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabrizio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabrizio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabrizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabrizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.