Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO is a Neurotology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Dr. Farrugia's Office Locations
ENT Specialists PC25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 220, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 477-7020
- 2 6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-1900
- 3 31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 230, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 453-9300
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 477-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrugia is great. I saw him on 5-31-22 for a throat problem. It felt like a lump in my throat every time I swallowed and was painful. This condition was going on for about a month. I saw a PCP couple weeks before with no success. Dr. Farrugia gave me a thorough exam including scoping my throat. I was thinking the worst. However, from his finding, he correctly concluded I had sprained my throat muscle(s) and that was causing the pain/sensation. He recommended some things to do to relieve the pain and heal the sprain. I found Dr. Farrugia practical, a very good laser focused listener, and a good diagnostician. This is the second time over the years I have seen him. He was good at diagnosing my problem then and now. 6 stars for Dr. Farrugia!
- Neurotology
- English
- 1821016098
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrugia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrugia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrugia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrugia has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrugia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrugia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrugia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrugia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrugia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.