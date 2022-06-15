Overview of Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO

Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO is a Neurotology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Farrugia works at ENT Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.