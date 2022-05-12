See All Pediatric Sports Medicine Doctors in Miramar, FL
Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD

Pediatric Sports Medicine
4.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD

Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Fazekas works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL, Wellington, FL, Coral Springs, FL, Weston, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fazekas' Office Locations

    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2446
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2438
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2432
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2436
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2454
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2443
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion
ImPACT Testing
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration
Concussion
ImPACT Testing
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration

Concussion Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 12, 2022
    Doctor and staff were kind , quick , informative and ensured my son felt at ease.
    A. Munoz — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639469463
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazekas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazekas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fazekas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazekas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazekas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazekas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazekas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

