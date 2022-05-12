Overview of Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD

Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fazekas works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL, Wellington, FL, Coral Springs, FL, Weston, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.