Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD
Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Fazekas works at
Dr. Fazekas' Office Locations
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-2446
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2438Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (954) 869-2432Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 869-2436
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-2454Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 869-2443Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor and staff were kind , quick , informative and ensured my son felt at ease.
About Dr. Matthew Fazekas, MD
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639469463
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazekas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazekas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazekas works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazekas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazekas.
