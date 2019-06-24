Dr. Matthew Fedor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fedor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fedor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marquette, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Locations
Up Health System Marquette850 W Baraga Ave, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions (906) 449-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He fixed my arrhythmia no problem.
About Dr. Matthew Fedor, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1235225624
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedor has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.