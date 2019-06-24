Overview

Dr. Matthew Fedor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marquette, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Fedor works at Up Health System - Marquette in Marquette, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.