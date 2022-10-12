Overview of Dr. Matthew Ficenec, MD

Dr. Matthew Ficenec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.



Dr. Ficenec works at Matthew Ficenec MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.