Dr. Matthew Figh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Figh, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Figh, MD
Dr. Matthew Figh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Figh works at
Dr. Figh's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of North AL1405 7th St Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-6414
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figh?
Dr. Figh has been my surgeon on three different occasions. Two surgeries on my colon and he removed my gallbladder. I highly recommend him as a surgeon!
About Dr. Matthew Figh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1366686107
Education & Certifications
- UT-Chattanooga, Erlanger Hosp
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figh works at
Dr. Figh has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Figh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.