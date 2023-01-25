Overview

Dr. Matthew Fink, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Fink works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.