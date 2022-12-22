Dr. Matthew Finn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Finn, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Finn, MD
Dr. Matthew Finn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Finn's Office Locations
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7060Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone samed very professional and nice at same time, I enjoyed my visit, and will absolutely will refer others.
About Dr. Matthew Finn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.