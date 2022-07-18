See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD

Pain Management
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Fischer works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 282-4753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Excellent physician who has great knowledge of the procedure. Highly recommend him
    Kay Reetz — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1083000319
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

