Dr. Matthew Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Fishman, MD
Dr. Matthew Fishman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists - Scottsdale3811 E Bell Rd Ste 309, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 420-0749
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fishman
About Dr. Matthew Fishman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972738672
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
- Med Coll of WI
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
