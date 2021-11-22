See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Herndon, VA
Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.3 (47)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Fitzer works at Virginia Bariatric Surgery Center in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Bariatric Surgery Center
    171 Elden St Ste 3B, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Obesity
Pyloric Stenosis
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Pyloric Stenosis
Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366489098
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri Hospital|University of Missouri Hospital|University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics|University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzer works at Virginia Bariatric Surgery Center in Herndon, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fitzer’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

