Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Fitzer works at Virginia Bariatric Surgery Center in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.