Dr. Matthew Foster, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Matthew Foster, MD

Dr. Matthew Foster, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Foster works at Kansas City Oral Surgery and Implant Center in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Oral Surgery and Implant Center
    8771 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 13, 2021
    Dr. Foster made time for an appointment for me even though he had a very busy schedule on a Monday. I appreciate his sensitivity and swiftness of his actions. He was very personable and explained the procedure very well.
    About Dr. Matthew Foster, MD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1942613815
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

