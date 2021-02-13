Dr. Matthew Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Foster, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Foster, MD
Dr. Matthew Foster, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Kansas City Oral Surgery and Implant Center8771 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster made time for an appointment for me even though he had a very busy schedule on a Monday. I appreciate his sensitivity and swiftness of his actions. He was very personable and explained the procedure very well.
About Dr. Matthew Foster, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1942613815
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
