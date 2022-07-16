Dr. Matthew Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Univ. of Alabama at Birminham
Psi Surgery Center Llc.9985 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 886-2980
Pam Specialty Hospital of Dayton4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 298-3399
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8608
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
I am 6 weeks post op from a tummy tuck and I couldn’t be happier. Dr. Fox was amazing throughout the entire process. He explained everything thoroughly and answered all questions. My incision healed beautifully and I am simply thrilled with my results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Univ. of Alabama at Birminham
- Akron General Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Hospital
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
