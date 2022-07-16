See All Plastic Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Matthew Fox, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (40)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Fox, MD

Dr. Matthew Fox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Univ. of Alabama at Birminham

Dr. Fox works at Psi Surgery Center Llc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psi Surgery Center Llc.
    9985 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 886-2980
  2. 2
    Pam Specialty Hospital of Dayton
    4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 298-3399
  3. 3
    Kettering Health Main Campus
    3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 395-8608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Nationwide
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 16, 2022
    I am 6 weeks post op from a tummy tuck and I couldn’t be happier. Dr. Fox was amazing throughout the entire process. He explained everything thoroughly and answered all questions. My incision healed beautifully and I am simply thrilled with my results.
    Andrea J — Jul 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Fox, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306879218
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ. of Alabama at Birminham
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Thomas Hospital
    Internship

