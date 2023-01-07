Dr. Matthew Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Austin Dermatologic Surgery-Downtown1601 Trinity St # 704B, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-7468
Austin Dermatologic Surgery - Buda5235 Overpass Rd Ste 200, Buda, TX 78610 Directions (512) 324-7468
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fox’s’ caring, complete attention, investment and his “in-the-moment presence” - are as rare and impressive as his medical knowledge. He’s just flat extraordinary…as his engaging and “real people” conversational manner. Honesty… his investment in me (a new patient) and positive encouragement convince me that he’s in that 1% club of truly exceptional and genuinely great Doctors. Easy to see why he’s the head of Seton/Ascension’s DERMOTOLOGY program. Despite that massive administrative responsibility (the “boss”) ….i learned that he spends 4 days outta’ 5 fully committed to be completely booked on surgery with patients. Truly a blessing to have found him (…thank you Dr Jim “Bubba” Cullington!) bc
About Dr. Matthew Fox, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.