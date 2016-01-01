Dr. Matthew Fox, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fox, DMD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fox, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Dr. Fox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southport Dental Care10690 S US Highway 1 Ste A, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 200-3007
-
2
Ward Medical Services2435 US Highway 1 S, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 830-0832
View All Accepted Carriers
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
About Dr. Matthew Fox, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942488812
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.