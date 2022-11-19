Dr. Matthew Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Frankel, MD
Dr. Matthew Frankel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Metro Hospital|Stamford Hospital
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel's Office Locations
MDVIP - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania135 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (267) 787-3040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
I have been going to Dr. Frankel for at least 25 years. The care I receive is always top notch and that's why I continued with his practice as it moved to MDVIP. Dr. Frankel knows me and has gone above and beyond in my care. He is always up to date on the latest research, treatments, and medicines. Over the years, Dr, Frankel has made many quality referrals. I also always appreciate the service Dr. Frankel's staff provides.
About Dr. Matthew Frankel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1750387791
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hospital|Stamford Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frankel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel speaks Italian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.