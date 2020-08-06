Overview of Dr. Matthew Frazier, DO

Dr. Matthew Frazier, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic, MD and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Frazier works at Revere Health in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.