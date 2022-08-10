Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Freeman, MD
Dr. Matthew Freeman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic - Lakeway200 Medical Pkwy Ste 110, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-0150Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman has provided me with excellent care of the 3 years. It was apparent from the initial visit that he was very knowledgeable of my condition and treatment options. He has continued to provide sound guidance over the years and I have recommended friends to see him. My only complaint is that it can sometimes be difficult to schedule appointments at his office (they were booked out 4 months).
About Dr. Matthew Freeman, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.