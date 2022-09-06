See All General Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. Matthew French, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew French, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Kentucky Medical Center and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.

Dr. French works at Dr. James 'Buddy' Leithead III, MD in Covington, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialists of Louisiana
    7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 630-3107
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Surgical Specialists of LA
    3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 934-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2022
    I love Dr. French. He took time to listen and talk any time I have had a question. He is very nice, and caring. Explained everything to me. Would recommend all my family and friends to him in a heart beat. If I have to be seen by any other specialist I always ask him who to go to. I trust him with this.
    Lawana Carter — Sep 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew French, MD
    About Dr. Matthew French, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609837087
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. French has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

