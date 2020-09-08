Overview

Dr. Matthew Funderburk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Funderburk works at Sands-Constellation Heart Institute in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.