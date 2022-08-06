Dr. Matthew Furman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Furman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Palmetto Anesthesiology and Pain Consultants at Palmetto Surgery Center109 Blarney Dr, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 850-0062
Colonial Family Practice215 W Hampton Ave, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 773-5227
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Anthem
- First Health
- Humana
Firstly I would describe myself as a 100% skeptic of doctors. Such developed over the past 10yrs.starting with a misdiagnosis that could have cost me my life & near did. Unfortunately there were numerous other serious incidents involving either myself, or another, contributing to my skepticism. No I am not paranoid I just do not give a Dr a green light because they have a title! Simply stated, I believe in a God & the God I believe in is not a Dr.! Thus far I have found Dr Matthew Furman to be a gentleman who is dedicated to the "Hippocratic Oath" rather than one who has fallen to the "Hypocritic" pathway! He radiates compassion & empathy with exemplary listening ears. His overall interpersonal skills combined with his knowledge & experience beat out any Burger/French Fries combo. Have yet to wait more than 5 min., never rushed,the plus list going on...1st review on a Dr. One downfall is getting message to him. My visits are at Columbia office. Dr aware of glitch.
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Freeman Health System
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Ks University Med Ctr
Dr. Furman accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furman has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.