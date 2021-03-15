Dr. Matthew Galliano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Galliano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Kansas Foot Care Associates PA1315 SW 6th Ave Ste A, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-0140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was having extreme pain in my right foot. Come to find out I had fractured several bones by my toes. Dr Galliano wrapped my foot and told me to wear a boot. After several visits I am back to walking normally. He treated me with respect and listened to all my concerns. He referred me to a bone specialist to find out why my bones are too soft. He treated my whole body to fix my foot.
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437119526
Education & Certifications
- Loretto Hospital / Hugar Surgery Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Georgia
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Galliano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galliano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galliano has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galliano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Galliano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galliano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.