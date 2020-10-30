See All Otolaryngologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD

Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve Univ and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Garrett works at Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garrett's Office Locations

    Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc
    6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 200, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 496-2600
    Dayton Office
    1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 496-2620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Soin Medical Center

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Nodule

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr Garrett did a partial parathyroidctomy &a partial thyroidctomy on me. I'm a retired RN. I used to work the unit that his patients were on after surgery. I knew right away who I wanted as my surgeon. I saw first-hand his genuine concerned for his patients and their positive surgical outcomes. I had no apprehensions whatsoever knowing that Dr Garrett was going to be my surgeon. I highly recommend Dr Garrett.
    About Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710170261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

