Overview of Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM

Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Garrison works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.