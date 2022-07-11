See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Gary, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (172)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Gary, MD

Dr. Matthew Gary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Gary works at Emory Orthopaedics/Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Gary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics/Spine Center
    Emory Orthopaedics/Spine Center
21 Ortho Ln Fl 1, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 778-3350
  2. 2
    Executive Park
    Executive Park
59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 778-7000
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Gary was patient, listened to my health issues and concerns. He explained everything well. His staff was helpful and professional.
    Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Gary, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689833329
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Gary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gary works at Emory Orthopaedics/Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gary’s profile.

    Dr. Gary has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Gary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

