Overview of Dr. Matthew Gary, MD

Dr. Matthew Gary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Gary works at Emory Orthopaedics/Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.