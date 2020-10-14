Overview of Dr. Matthew Gavin, MD

Dr. Matthew Gavin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Ao Trauma Fellowship-Basel Switzerland|Ao Trauma Fellowship-Basel Switzerland|Knee and Shoulder Fellowship Insall Scott Kelly Institue, New York, New York.|Knee and Shoulder Fellowship Insall Scott Kelly Institue, New York, New York.



Dr. Gavin works at Leesburg Orthopaedics in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.