Overview of Dr. Matthew Gentry, MD

Dr. Matthew Gentry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Gentry works at Josephson Wallack Munshower Neu in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.