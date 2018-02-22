Dr. Matthew Gidaly, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gidaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Gidaly, DDS
Overview
Dr. Matthew Gidaly, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Concord, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Locations
Concord Office10040 Edison Square Dr NW Ste 104, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 685-9156
Davidson Office130 Harbour Place Dr Ste 180, Davidson, NC 28036 Directions (980) 206-2625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, pleasant staff
About Dr. Matthew Gidaly, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gidaly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gidaly accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gidaly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gidaly.
