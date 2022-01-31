Overview of Dr. Matthew Glynn, MD

Dr. Matthew Glynn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hays Medical Center, Newman Regional Health, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Glynn works at Office in Topeka, KS with other offices in Emporia, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.