Dr. Matthew Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Gold, MD
Dr. Matthew Gold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Michael C. Zaslow M.d. PC955 Main St Ste 302, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-4344
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gold is a real professional and a very caring and concerned doctor. He has helped me a great deal. I highly recommend him. He clearly explains what he is doing and tells me what to expect.
About Dr. Matthew Gold, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.