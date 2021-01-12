Overview of Dr. Matthew Golden, MD

Dr. Matthew Golden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Golden works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.