Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Golden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Golden's Office Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists - Owensboro2801 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 683-3720Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Owensboro Health Medical Group Family Medicine1200 Barret Blvd, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 844-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in hospital earlier this year with a serious infection i was given antibiotics that put me in total kidney failure to my already damage kidneys. Dr. Golden put a catheter in my neck for dialysis so I wouldn't have to be stuck with needle each dialysis. When I went to his office for follow up his first words to me was "wow you look great I thought you was a goner I've been praying for you"! That was it for me he will be my doctor, my familys & anybody I can send his way.
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
