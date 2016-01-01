Dr. Matthew Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Golden, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Golden, MD
Dr. Matthew Golden, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Golden's Office Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Sexual Health Clinic at Harborview911 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Golden, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952471658
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
