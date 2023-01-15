See All Phlebologists in Independence, OH
Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD

Phlebology
4.8 (80)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD

Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD is a Phlebologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Phlebology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Goldschmidt works at The Cosmetic Surgery Center in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldschmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Cosmetic Surgery Center
    5005 Rockside Rd Ste 900, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 499-2152
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Acne Surgery
Acne Treatment
Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2023
    I had breast reduction Surgery and I am extreamly pleased with results. What a relief fot upoer back and nece. Dr. Matt was very confident and helpful. Everyone in the office was very friendly (esppecialy Natalie) and willing to help to make me feel comfortable. Overall very happy and satisfied!
    Elizabeth M. — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD

    • Phlebology
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Cosmetic Surgery Center, Little Rock, AR
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldschmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldschmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldschmidt works at The Cosmetic Surgery Center in Independence, OH. View the full address on Dr. Goldschmidt’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldschmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldschmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

