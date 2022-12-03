See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Fremont, MI
Dr. Matthew Gonzalez, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Gonzalez, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, MI. 

Dr. Gonzalez works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont
    230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 885-5000
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion
    6105 Wilson Ave SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 608-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomegaly
Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomegaly

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Prompt and knowledgeable!
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Gonzalez, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639445844
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

