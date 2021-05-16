Dr. Matthew Good, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Good, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Good, MD
Dr. Matthew Good, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge East Hospital.
Dr. Good works at
Dr. Good's Office Locations
BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic4519 HIXSON PIKE, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-4591Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday1:00pm - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Good lives us to him name. He is a wonderful, caring, and knowledgeable pediatrician. He takes the time to listen to all of our concerns, not only for baby but also for the mamas. His down to earth personality puts us at ease. We are so grateful to have him in our corner.
About Dr. Matthew Good, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University Department Of Pediatrics
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- University of North Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Good has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Good accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Good works at
Dr. Good speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
