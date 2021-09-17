Dr. Matthew Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Gordon, MD
Dr. Matthew Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5385WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hallmark Health Urgent Care Physicians LLC30 New Crossing Rd, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 213-5520
Medford Surgery Center LLC170 Governors Ave Ste 100, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-6102
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon replaced my right hip two days ago and I feel awesome. The hip pain I have had for years is gone. I’m up walking around And was able to get up 31 stairs to my condo day after surgery. I will be going back for my left hip replacement very soon. My initial meeting with him was great ,he explained everything to me in a way I could understand. He is super personable and his staff are just as amazing as he is from bis PA’s right down to the front desk. I highly recommend Dr. Gordon!
About Dr. Matthew Gordon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
