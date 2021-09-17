Overview of Dr. Matthew Gordon, MD

Dr. Matthew Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.



Dr. Gordon works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Reading, MA and Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.