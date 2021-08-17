See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Matthew Gornet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Gornet, MD

Dr. Matthew Gornet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gornet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    14825 S North Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 336-2555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Matthew Gornet, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962406207
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Gornet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gornet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gornet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gornet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gornet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gornet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gornet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gornet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

