Dr. Matthew Gornet, MD
Dr. Matthew Gornet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
- 1 14825 S North Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
Dr Gornet and his staff at the clinic and surgery center are amazing. All of them went above and beyond to ensure I was educated and informed of everything about my injury and care. I am a RN with 20+ years medical experience and cannot express my gratitude for the care I received. I lived with chronic pain and spasms, headaches and fatigue for a year. I had been through the injections, pain medications, PT and things were only progressing. Dr Gornet and his staff have literally given me my quality of life back!!!! There are no words or point scale to measure my gratitude for what they have given me. I am thankful to have been placed in Dr Gornet's thorough and competent hands. God bless them all!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gornet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gornet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gornet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gornet.
