Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD

Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Grantz works at Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Specialists Jordan Valley in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO and Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grantz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Specialist - West Jordan
    3590 W 9000 S Ste 240, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 352-8373
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Carepoint - Greenwood
    5600 S Quebec St Ste 312A, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 436-2727
  3. 3
    Blue Sky Neurology at Swedish Medical Center
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 781-4485
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 22, 2021
    Dr. Grantz was one of the best or I should say the best Dr. I have had the privililege to care for me and I do mean he cares for his Pts. We became good friends right after the first meeting. I hope to see him soon.
    Cleo Hales — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134373665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

