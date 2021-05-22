Overview of Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD

Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Grantz works at Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Specialists Jordan Valley in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO and Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.