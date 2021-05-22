Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD
Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Grantz's Office Locations
Steward Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Specialist - West Jordan3590 W 9000 S Ste 240, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 352-8373Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Carepoint - Greenwood5600 S Quebec St Ste 312A, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 436-2727
Blue Sky Neurology at Swedish Medical Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 781-4485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grantz was one of the best or I should say the best Dr. I have had the privililege to care for me and I do mean he cares for his Pts. We became good friends right after the first meeting. I hope to see him soon.
About Dr. Matthew Grantz, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134373665
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grantz.
