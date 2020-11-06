Dr. Matthew Greenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Greenberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Greenberger, MD
Dr. Matthew Greenberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Greenberger's Office Locations
Matthew Greenberger MD1801 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 639-1915Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had an appointment with Dr. Greenberger and as far as doctors' appointments go I was really satisfied. From the time I made an appointment to my arrival I was treated very well. His staff has you wait outside until it is time for your appointment. As soon as I met Dr. Greenberger he immediately made me feel comfortable. Another plus is that I needed to have an ultrasound done and he was able to do that quickly and efficiently in his office. I think he is very knowledgeable and professional and if anyone asks me for a referral for an urologist I will give them Dr. Greenberger's number.
About Dr. Matthew Greenberger, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberger speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.