Dr. Matthew Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Griffin, MD
Dr. Matthew Griffin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They completed their residency with Brown Medical School - Rhode Island Hospital
Dr. Griffin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
-
1
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Westfield116 S Euclid Ave Ste 1, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 588-2311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthLink
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
About Dr. Matthew Griffin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1457500704
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School - Rhode Island Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.