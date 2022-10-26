Dr. Grove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Grove, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Grove, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.
Locations
CCHC Heart/Vascular Specialists941 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-3278
Carolinaeast Heart Center1001 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 635-6777
Cchc Imaging Center1030 Medical Park Ave, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 637-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a wheeling dealing cardiac healing son of a gun. Woooooo!
About Dr. Matthew Grove, DO
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
