Dr. Matthew Grunkemeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Grunkemeyer, MD
Dr. Matthew Grunkemeyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Grunkemeyer's Office Locations
OrthoCincy2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 221-2663
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I just went to Dr. Grunkemeyer for the first time for my knees. I was so happy that he took the time to help me and answered all my questions and concerns. He is so caring and very kind and professional. I feel very blessed to have found him and my continued care with him. He is the best.
About Dr. Matthew Grunkemeyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1457328676
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
- Baylor University
- University Of Kentucky
- Orthopedic Surgery
