Overview of Dr. Matthew Grunkemeyer, MD

Dr. Matthew Grunkemeyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Grunkemeyer works at Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Florence, KY and Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.