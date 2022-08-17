See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Matthew Hadilaksono, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Hadilaksono, DO

Dr. Matthew Hadilaksono, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dr. Hadilaksono works at Restorative Spine and Pain, Inc. in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Dr. Hadilaksono's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Restorative Spine and Pain, Inc.
    214 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 550-6689
  2. 2
    Restorative Spine and Pain, Inc.
    1050 Las Tablas Rd Ste 12, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 550-6689
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Hadilaksono, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indonesian, Malay and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205225174
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hadilaksono, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadilaksono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadilaksono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadilaksono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadilaksono has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadilaksono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadilaksono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadilaksono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadilaksono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadilaksono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

