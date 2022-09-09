Dr. Matthew Hahne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hahne, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hahne, DPM
Dr. Matthew Hahne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hahne works at
Dr. Hahne's Office Locations
-
1
Lincoln Foot Clinic600 N Cotner Blvd Ste 116, Lincoln, NE 68505 Directions (402) 466-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahne?
I have brought my two daughters for Orthotics and my ailing mother as well as visiting him for myself when I broke a toe. He's very kind and thoughtful. It's obvious he knows his stuff.
About Dr. Matthew Hahne, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013087402
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahne works at
Dr. Hahne has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.